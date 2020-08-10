KARACHI: August 10 – Boys wearing Pakistani flag mask at paper market as the nation prepares to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day anniversary from British rule in 1947, on 14 August 2020. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi

KARACHI: August 10 - Boys wearing Pakistani flag mask at paper market as the nation prepares to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day anniversary from British rule in 1947, on 14 August 2020. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP39-10
KARACHI: August 10 - Boys wearing Pakistani flag mask at paper market as the nation prepares to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day anniversary from British rule in 1947, on 14 August 2020. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP39-10
ALSO READ  LAHORE: August 10 - A vendor wearing Pakistani flag printed mask at their shop as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR