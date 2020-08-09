KARACHI: August 09 – Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Karachi Mayor and others offer fateha after inaugurating Plant for Pakistan drive on “Tiger Force Day” at Kidney Hill. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi

KARACHI: August 09 - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Karachi Mayor and others offer fateha after inaugurating Plant for Pakistan drive on
APP41-09
KARACHI: August 09 - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Karachi Mayor and others offer fateha after inaugurating Plant for Pakistan drive on "Tiger Force Day" at Kidney Hill. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP41-09
ALSO READ  KARACHI: August 09 - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail talking to media persons after inaugurating Plant for Pakistan drive on " Tiger Force Day" at Kidney Hill Park. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR