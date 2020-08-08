PhotosFeature Photos KARACHI: August 08 – Motorist facing trouble due to flooded rain water at Shahra-e-Faisal after heavy monsoon rain in provincial capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi August 8, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP52-08 KARACHI: August 08 - Motorist facing trouble due to flooded rain water at Shahra-e-Faisal after heavy monsoon rain in provincial capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP52-08 ALSO READ KARACHI: August 08 A commuter pulling his motorcycle while a woman walking along through the accumulated rain water. APP photo by M.Saeed Qureshi