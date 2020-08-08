KARACHI: August 08  Motorist crossing by blowing rain water accumulated in Korangi crossing area need the attention of concerned authorities. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi

ALSO READ  KARACHI: August 08  A commuter pulling his motorcycle while a woman walking along through the accumulated rain water. APP photo by M.Saeed Qureshi

