KARACHI: August 05 – Security officials inspecting the spot after an unidentified man threw a cracker during JI rally to mark Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Siege Day) at Gulshan-i-Iqbal area. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi August 5, 2020