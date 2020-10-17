KABUL: October 17 - Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan calls on H.E Salahuddin Rabbani leader of Jamiat-e-Islami of Afghanistan and Discussed Afghan Peace Process and bilateral Relations. APP
