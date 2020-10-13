KABUL: October 13 - Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmad Khan called on Mir Rahman Rahmani Speaker Afghan Wolesi Jirga (National Assembly) & discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation including parliamentary exchanges. APP
