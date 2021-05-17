Home Photos General Coverage Photos Journalists along civil society activists carrying placards during a protest demonstration in... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Journalists along civil society activists carrying placards during a protest demonstration in front of Press Club to condemn Israel’s use of force against the Palestinians organized by Press Club Mon, 17 May 2021, 10:09 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP62-170521 KARACHI: May 17 - Journalists along civil society activists carrying placards during a protest demonstration in front of Press Club to condemn Israel's use of force against the Palestinians organized by Press Club. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi ALSO READ Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and Commissioner Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman visiting COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Press Club RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Civil society activists and Palestinian students carrying placards during a protest demonstration at Liberty Chowk to condemn Israels use of force against the Palestinians Transgender community holding protest demonstration in front of Press Club against increasing violence against them A woman carrying bicycle while sitting rear seat of motorcycle Paid Advertisements