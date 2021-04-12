Home Photos Feature Photos Journalist purchasing flour bags from a truck as Press Club arrange flour... PhotosFeature Photos Journalist purchasing flour bags from a truck as Press Club arrange flour on government rate for Journalists in front of Press Club Mon, 12 Apr 2021, 8:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-120421 PESHAWAR: April 12 - Journalist purchasing flour bags from a truck as Press Club arrange flour on government rate for Journalists in front of Press Club. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ Labourers unloading variety of dates from truck at Fruit and Vegetable Market as the demand increased during Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak in Provincial Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People purchasing flour bags on subsidized rate at Chowk Fawara People standing in a queue to purchase wheat flour bags on government controlled rate at Istaqlalabad A large number of people standing in queue for purchasing flour bags on controlled rate arranged by the City District Government at Latifabad