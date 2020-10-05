JHELUM: October 05 - Group photo of Pakistan Navy shooting team as Champion of 27th National Shooting Championship 2020 with Major General Shahid Imtiaz GoC 23 Div,at Army Marksmen unit. APP
APP62-05 JHELUM: October 05 - Group photo of Pakistan Navy shooting team as Champion of 27th National Shooting Championship 2020 with Major General Shahid Imtiaz GoC 23 Div,at Army Marksmen unit. APP
APP62-05

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR