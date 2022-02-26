PhotosSports Photos Islamabad Uniteds batter Azam Khan being run out by Haris Rauf during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalander at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. Sat, 26 Feb 2022, 12:23 AM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP54-250222 LAHORE: February 25 - Islamabad Uniteds batter Azam Khan being run out by Haris Rauf during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalander at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP54-250222 LAHORE: APP55-250222 LAHORE: February 25 – Lahore Qalanders player celebrate win the match against Islamabad United during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalander at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari