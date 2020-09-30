ISLAMABAD: September 30 - Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessing the signing of contract for provision of Voice and High Speed Mobile Broadband Data Services in Sindh. APP
APP59-30 ISLAMABAD: September 30 - Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessing the signing of contract for provision of Voice and High Speed Mobile Broadband Data Services in Sindh. APP
APP59-30

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: September 29 - Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting with Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR