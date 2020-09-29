Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: September 29 – SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar addressing during inauguration... APP41-29 ISLAMABAD: September 29 - SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar addressing during inauguration of first private LNG import by UGDC under Government of Pakistan initiative of integrating private sector for mitigating gas crises. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: September 29 – SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar addressing during inauguration of first private LNG import by UGDC under Government of Pakistan initiative of integrating private sector for mitigating gas crises. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh Tue, 29 Sep 2020, 10:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-29 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: September 29 - SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar in a group photo during inauguration of first private LNG import by UGDC under Government of Pakistan initiative of integrating private sector for mitigating gas crises. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: September 29 – SAPM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar in a group photo during inauguration of first private LNG import by UGDC under Government...