ISLAMABAD: September 28 – Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in a meeting with Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation Afghanistan Dr,Abdullah Abdullah. APP

ISLAMABAD: September 28 - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in a meeting with Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation Afghanistan Dr,Abdullah Abdullah. APP
APP50-28 ISLAMABAD: September 28 - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in a meeting with Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation Afghanistan Dr,Abdullah Abdullah. APP
APP50-28

ALSO READ  FM holds meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, reaffirms Pakistan's support for peaceful, stable Afghanistan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR