PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: September 17 Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri offering Fateha for the departed soul of the father of Chaudhary Rizwan, Assistant Director Media at Parliament House Mosque. APP Thu, 17 Sep 2020, 7:57 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP48-17 ISLAMABAD: September 17 Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri offering Fateha for the departed soul of the father of Chaudhary Rizwan, Assistant Director Media at Parliament House Mosque. APP APP48-17