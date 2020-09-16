PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: September 16 – Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment in a meeting with Chairman Fruit & Vegetable Association of Pakistan. APP Wed, 16 Sep 2020, 6:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-16 ISLAMABAD: September 16 - Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment in a meeting with Chairman Fruit & Vegetable Association of Pakistan. APP APP22-16 ALSO READ NA body briefs on performance of commercial councilors, trade officers posted abroad