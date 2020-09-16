ISLAMABAD: September 16 – Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment in a meeting with Chairman Fruit & Vegetable Association of Pakistan. APP

ISLAMABAD: September 16 - Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment in a meeting with Chairman Fruit & Vegetable Association of Pakistan. APP
APP22-16 ISLAMABAD: September 16 - Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment in a meeting with Chairman Fruit & Vegetable Association of Pakistan. APP
APP22-16

ALSO READ  NA body briefs on performance of commercial councilors, trade officers posted abroad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR