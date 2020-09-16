ISLAMABAD: September 16  Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing at the ceremony for signing of agreements between PTV, PCB and Cable Operators on Pakistan Cricket Broadcast and Cable Distribution Rights. APP

ISLAMABAD: September 16  Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing at the ceremony for signing of agreements between PTV, PCB and Cable Operators on Pakistan Cricket Broadcast and Cable Distribution Rights. APP
APP63-16 ISLAMABAD: September 16  Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing at the ceremony for signing of agreements between PTV, PCB and Cable Operators on Pakistan Cricket Broadcast and Cable Distribution Rights. APP
APP63-16

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: September 16  Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the assembly while Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser presiding the Joint Session. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR