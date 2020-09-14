PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: September 14 – President Dr. Arif Alvi distributing awards at the 10th Global Islamic Finance Summit Awards ceremony. APP Mon, 14 Sep 2020, 10:29 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP55-14 ISLAMABAD: September 14 - President Dr. Arif Alvi distributing awards at the 10th Global Islamic Finance Summit Awards ceremony. APP APP55-14 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: September 14 - President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the 10th Global Islamic Finance Awards Ceremony. APP