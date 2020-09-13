ISLAMABAD: September 13  People busy in purchasing school uniform for their children at Sunday Bazaar as educational institutions will reopen in phases starting September 15 after COVID-19 pandemic. APP photo by Saleem Rana

ISLAMABAD: September 13  People busy in purchasing school uniform for their children at Sunday Bazaar as educational institutions will reopen in phases starting September 15 after COVID-19 pandemic. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP29-13 ISLAMABAD: September 13  People busy in purchasing school uniform for their children at Sunday Bazaar as educational institutions will reopen in phases starting September 15 after COVID-19 pandemic. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP29-13

ALSO READ  LAHORE: September 13  People busy in purchasing fruits from market near Yaadgaar Chowk. APP photo by Ashraf Ch

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR