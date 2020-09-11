ISLAMABAD: September 11 – Women activists of Jamaat-e-Islami holding a protest demonstration in connection with Motorway incident in front of National Press Club. APP photo by Saleem Rana

ISLAMABAD: September 11 - Women activists of Jamaat-e-Islami holding a protest demonstration in connection with Motorway incident in front of National Press Club. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP17-11 ISLAMABAD: September 11 - Women activists of Jamaat-e-Islami holding a protest demonstration in connection with Motorway incident in front of National Press Club. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP17-11

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: September 11 - Women activists of Jamaat-e-Islami holding a protest demonstration in connection with Motorway incident in front of National Press Club. APP photo by Saleem Rana

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR