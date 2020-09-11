PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: September 11 – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in a meeting with Chairman, APTMA. APP Fri, 11 Sep 2020, 6:04 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-11 ISLAMABAD: September 11 - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in a meeting with Chairman, APTMA. APP APP22-11 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: September 11 - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in a meeting with Chairman, FMPAC and MD, Fauji Fertilizer Company. APP