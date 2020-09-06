PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: September 06 A vendor paints a fountain pot displayed to attract the customers in weekly Bazaar in the federal capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana Sun, 6 Sep 2020, 6:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-06 ISLAMABAD: September 06 A vendor paints a fountain pot displayed to attract the customers in weekly Bazaar in the federal capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP04-06 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: September 06 A vendor displayed colourful toys to attract the customers in weekly Bazaar in the federal capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana