PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: September 03 – Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farough Naseem addressing the launching ceremony of increasing womens representation in law at the Australian High Commission. APP Thu, 3 Sep 2020, 8:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP76-03 ISLAMABAD: September 03 - Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farough Naseem addressing the launching ceremony of increasing womens representation in law at the Australian High Commission. APP APP76-03