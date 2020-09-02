PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: September 02 – Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Khan Swati chairing a meeting of civil society organization about narcotics. APP Wed, 2 Sep 2020, 11:49 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP57-02 ISLAMABAD: September 02 - Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Muhammad Azam Khan Swati chairing a meeting of civil society organization about narcotics. APP APP57-02 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: September 02 - President Dr Arif Alvi chairing a meeting on Technology in Education and Vocational Training at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP