PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: September 02 – A view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming on the centre greenbelt trees. APP photo by Sadia Haideri Wed, 2 Sep 2020, 9:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-02 ISLAMABAD: September 02 – A view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming on the centre greenbelt trees. APP photo by Sadia Haideri APP29-02 ALSO READ LARKANA: September 02 A view of temporary huts of gypsy people submerged in the rain water at New Bus Stand area. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar