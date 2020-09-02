ISLAMABAD: September 02  Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr. Faisal Sultan chairing a high level meeting on polio at national emergency operations center. APP

ISLAMABAD: September 02  Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr. Faisal Sultan chairing a high level meeting on polio at national emergency operations center. APP
APP24-02 ISLAMABAD: September 02  Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr. Faisal Sultan chairing a high level meeting on polio at national emergency operations center. APP
APP24-02

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: September 02  Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR