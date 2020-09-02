PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: September 02 Founder of Byonyks, The Medical Devices Company that developed Pakistans first bloodless dialysis machine, Farrukh Usman called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque. APP Wed, 2 Sep 2020, 9:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-02 ISLAMABAD: September 02 Founder of Byonyks, The Medical Devices Company that developed Pakistans first bloodless dialysis machine, Farrukh Usman called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque. APP APP20-02 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: September 02 - Leading business persons called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. APP