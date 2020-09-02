ISLAMABAD: September 02  Founder of Byonyks, The Medical Devices Company that developed Pakistans first bloodless dialysis machine, Farrukh Usman called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque. APP

ISLAMABAD: September 02  Founder of Byonyks, The Medical Devices Company that developed Pakistans first bloodless dialysis machine, Farrukh Usman called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque. APP
APP20-02 ISLAMABAD: September 02  Founder of Byonyks, The Medical Devices Company that developed Pakistans first bloodless dialysis machine, Farrukh Usman called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque. APP
APP20-02

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: September 02 - Leading business persons called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR