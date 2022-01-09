Islamabad police checking and controlling the traffic at Bhara Kahu to avoid any further mishap in hill station

APP19-090122 ISLAMABAD: January 09  Islamabad police checking and controlling the traffic at Bhara Kahu to avoid any further mishap in hill station. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
APP18-090122 ISLAMABAD: January 09  Islamabad police checking and controlling the traffic at Bhara Kahu to avoid any further mishap in hill station. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh
APP21-090122 ISLAMABAD: January 01  Tourists hanging on a passenger van on the way back fully loaded with people who stranded due to heavy snow fall at the hilly station Murree. APP photo by Irshad Shiekh
APP22-090122 ISLAMABAD: January 01  A wreckage car being shifted to the capital city on Murree Road, damaged due to heavy snow fall at the hilly station Murree. APP photo by Irshad Shiekh
APP20-090122 ISLAMABAD: January 09  Tourists are returning from hill stations after getting strangled there for days. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

