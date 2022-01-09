PhotosFeature PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Islamabad police checking and controlling the traffic at Bhara Kahu to avoid any further mishap in hill station Sun, 9 Jan 2022, 5:54 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP19-090122 ISLAMABAD: January 09 Islamabad police checking and controlling the traffic at Bhara Kahu to avoid any further mishap in hill station. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP19-090122 ISLAMABAD: APP18-090122 ISLAMABAD: January 09 Islamabad police checking and controlling the traffic at Bhara Kahu to avoid any further mishap in hill station. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP21-090122 ISLAMABAD: January 01 Tourists hanging on a passenger van on the way back fully loaded with people who stranded due to heavy snow fall at the hilly station Murree. APP photo by Irshad Shiekh APP22-090122 ISLAMABAD: January 01 A wreckage car being shifted to the capital city on Murree Road, damaged due to heavy snow fall at the hilly station Murree. APP photo by Irshad Shiekh APP20-090122 ISLAMABAD: January 09 Tourists are returning from hill stations after getting strangled there for days. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh