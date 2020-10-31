ISLAMABAD: October 31 - Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi addressing during a seminar arranged by Patriotic Association of Private Schools. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP04-31 ISLAMABAD: October 31 - Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi addressing during a seminar arranged by Patriotic Association of Private Schools. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP04-31

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 31 - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri addressing during a seminar arranged by Patriotic Association of Private Schools. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR