Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 31 – CDA staffers seedlings the seasonal plants on the... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 31 – CDA staffers seedlings the seasonal plants on the roadside greenbelt. APP photo by Saleem Rana Sat, 31 Oct 2020, 3:29 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-31 ISLAMABAD: October 31 - CDA staffers seedlings the seasonal plants on the roadside greenbelt. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP10-31 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR HYDERABAD: October 22 Labourer loading and arranging plants on the delivery truck to deliver other cities. APP photo by Akram Ali ISLAMABAD: October 21 CDA staffers sapling the seasonal plants on the roadside greenbelt. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood SBP Governor inaugurates polyculture forest, museum laboratory