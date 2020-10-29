Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 29 Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Dr.... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 29 Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. APP Thu, 29 Oct 2020, 8:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-29 ISLAMABAD: October 29 Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. APP APP08-29 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 28 - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 28 – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairing a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC)... ECC in principle approves tax relief for telecom sector ECC proposes Rs1600 per 40kg wheat support price