Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 28 – Gardener busy in sweeping dry leaves of tree... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 28 – Gardener busy in sweeping dry leaves of tree drops in a local park during autumn season in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 7:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-28 ISLAMABAD: October 28 - Gardener busy in sweeping dry leaves of tree drops in a local park during autumn season in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP07-28 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: September 28 Passengers travel in hanging position on a van in the federal capital may cause any mishap needs the attention of... ISLAMABAD: September 06 A vendor paints a fountain pot displayed to attract the customers in weekly Bazaar in the federal capital. APP photo... ISLAMABAD: September 06 A vendor displayed colourful toys to attract the customers in weekly Bazaar in the federal capital. APP photo by Saleem...