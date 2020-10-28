ISLAMABAD: October 28 - Gardener busy in sweeping dry leaves of tree drops in a local park during autumn season in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP07-28 ISLAMABAD: October 28 - Gardener busy in sweeping dry leaves of tree drops in a local park during autumn season in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP07-28

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR