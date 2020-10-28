Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 28 – Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 28 – Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque chairing Ignite Policy Committee meeting. APP Thu, 29 Oct 2020, 1:08 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP89-28 ISLAMABAD: October 28 - Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque chairing Ignite Policy Committee meeting. APP APP89-28 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 28 - Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque giving away shield to participant during ceremony of launch CS First Program at Ministry of IT. APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 28 – Ambassador of Spain in Pakistan Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque.... ISLAMABAD: October 28 – Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque giving away shield to participant during ceremony of launch CS... ISLAMABAD: October 28 – Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque launch CS First Program at Ministry of IT. APP photo...