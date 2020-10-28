ISLAMABAD: October 28 - Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque chairing Ignite Policy Committee meeting. APP
APP89-28 ISLAMABAD: October 28 - Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque chairing Ignite Policy Committee meeting. APP
APP89-28

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 28 - Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque giving away shield to participant during ceremony of launch CS First Program at Ministry of IT. APP photo by Saleem Rana

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR