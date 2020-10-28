ISLAMABAD: October 28 - Envoys from European countries hosted by Ministry of Maritime Affairs on the fourth and final day of a series of meetings conducted to showcase ministry's two year performance and blue economy initiatives. APP
APP02-28 ISLAMABAD: October 28 - Envoys from European countries hosted by Ministry of Maritime Affairs on the fourth and final day of a series of meetings conducted to showcase ministry's two year performance and blue economy initiatives. APP
APP02-28

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 28 - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi addressing the Ambassadors of European countries and sharing the blue economy initiatives of the incumbent government. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR