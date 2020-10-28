Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 28 – Chinese Commercial Counselor called on Advisor to the... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 28 – Chinese Commercial Counselor called on Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood. APP Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 11:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP58-28 ISLAMABAD: October 28 - Chinese Commercial Counselor called on Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood. APP APP58-28 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 27 - Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment one on one meeting with Afghan Commerce Minister, Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 28 – Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan, H.E. Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen called on Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul... ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment one on one meeting with Afghan Commerce Minister, Nisar... ISLAMABAD: October 22 – Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment in a meeting with Mr. Waqar Ali, Finance Minister,...