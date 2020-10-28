ISLAMABAD: October 28 - Ambassador of Spain in Pakistan Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque. APP
APP88-28 ISLAMABAD: October 28 - Ambassador of Spain in Pakistan Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque. APP
APP88-28

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 28 - Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque giving away shield to participant during ceremony of launch CS First Program at Ministry of IT. APP photo by Saleem Rana

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR