ISLAMABAD: October 27 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi viewing artwork exhibition by school children depicting the plight of Kashmiri Youth arranged on the sidelines of Kashmir Black Day event at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP
ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 27 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi lit ''Lantern of Hope'' at occasion of Kashmir Black Day event at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP

