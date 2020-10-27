Home Photos National Photos ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi lit ”Lantern... PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi lit ”Lantern of Hope” at occasion of Kashmir Black Day event at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP Wed, 28 Oct 2020, 1:04 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP81-27 ISLAMABAD: October 27 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi lit ''Lantern of Hope'' at occasion of Kashmir Black Day event at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP APP81-27 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 27 - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi viewing artwork exhibition by school children depicting the plight of Kashmiri Youth arranged on the sidelines of Kashmir Black Day event at Ministry of Foreign Affairs. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR TOKYO: October 27 – Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan Imtiaz Ahmed addressing during an event organized by Embassy of Pakistan to observe 27th October... ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi viewing artwork exhibition by school children depicting the plight of Kashmiri Youth arranged on... ISLAMABAD: October 27 – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaking at the occasion of Kashmir Black Day event at Ministry of Foreign Affairs....