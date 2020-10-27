ISLAMABAD: October 27 - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz viewing Photographic & Painting exhibition to observe Kashmir Black Day at Lok Virsa. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
ALSO READ  FAISALABAD: October 27 - MPA Firdous Rai viewing pictures exhibition on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day at Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

