ISLAMABAD: October 27 - Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi addressing a seminar on
APP06-27 ISLAMABAD: October 27 - Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi addressing a seminar on "Commemorating Black Day: Kashmir and Right to Self-determination" organized by Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI). APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP06-27

ALSO READ  RAWALPINDI: October 25 - Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi addressing during ceremony to mark Azad Kashmir Day organized by Kashmir Institute for International Relations (KIIR) in collaboration with Minorities of Pakistan at Rawalpindi Arts Council. APP photo by Saleem Rana

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR