ISLAMABAD: October – 24 – Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan talking to media persons on the start of cycle rally titled Cycle for Green Pakistan at Rose and Jasmine Garden. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

ISLAMABAD: October - 24 People from different walks of life participating in a cycle rally titled Cycle for Green Pakistan at Rose and Jasmine Garden. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk