ISLAMABAD: October 24 A labourer fixing the tiles on the sidelines of a bridge during development work in the city. APP photo by Saleem Rana

MULTAN: October 22 Labourer busy in roasting peanuts at his workplace. APP photo by Tanveer Bukhari

HYDERABAD: October 22 Labourer loading and arranging plants on the delivery truck to deliver other cities. APP photo by Akram Ali

FAISALABAD: October 13 – A labourer enjoying a nap on his motorcycle at Fruit & Vegetable Market Sadhar Jhang Road. APP photo by Tasawar...