ISLAMABAD: October 23 – Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of Wolesi Jirga (House of People) of Afghanistan along with delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. APP

Fri, 23 Oct 2020, 11:25 PM

APP62-23 ISLAMABAD: October 23 - Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of Wolesi Jirga (House of People) of Afghanistan along with delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. APP

APP62-23

ISLAMABAD: October 23 Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser during a meeting with Afghanistan delegation led by Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan Mir Rahman Rahmani in Parliament House. APP

ISLAMABAD: October 23 Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser during a meeting with Afghanistan delegation led by Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan...

ISLAMABAD: October 23 Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan Mir Rahman Rahmani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser planting a sapling of...

ISLAMABAD: October 22 – Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting to review progress on Pakistan Islands and Ravi Urban Development Projects. APP