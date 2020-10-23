ISLAMABAD: October 23 - Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of Wolesi Jirga (House of People) of Afghanistan along with delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. APP
APP62-23 ISLAMABAD: October 23 - Mir Rahman Rahmani, Speaker of Wolesi Jirga (House of People) of Afghanistan along with delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. APP
APP62-23

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 23  Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser during a meeting with Afghanistan delegation led by Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan Mir Rahman Rahmani in Parliament House. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR