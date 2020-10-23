ISLAMABAD: October 23 - A vendor displaying second hand ladies bags to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP05-23 ISLAMABAD: October 23 - A vendor displaying second hand ladies bags to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP05-23

ALSO READ  RAWALPINDI: October 22  A vendor displaying fishes to attract the customers at his setup at Bani Chowk. APP photo by Abid Zia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR