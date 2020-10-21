Home Photos National Photos ISLAMABAD: October 21 – President Dr. Arif Alvi presiding a meeting of... PhotosNational Photos ISLAMABAD: October 21 – President Dr. Arif Alvi presiding a meeting of the Board of Governors of the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP Wed, 21 Oct 2020, 7:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP64-21 ISLAMABAD: October 21 - President Dr. Arif Alvi presiding a meeting of the Board of Governors of the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP APP64-21 ALSO READ ISLAMABAD: October 21 - President Dr. Arif Alvi presiding a meeting of the Board of Governors of the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 21 – President Dr. Arif Alvi presiding a meeting of the Board of Governors of the National School of Public Policy (NSPP)...