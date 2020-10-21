ISLAMABAD: October 21 - Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque meeting with US Charge DAffaires Ms. Angela Aggellar at his office. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP32-21 ISLAMABAD: October 21 - Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque meeting with US Charge DAffaires Ms. Angela Aggellar at his office. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP32-21

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR