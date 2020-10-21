Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 21 A vendor waiting for customers to sell traditional... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 21 A vendor waiting for customers to sell traditional sweet item on vehicle in Federal Capital. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh Wed, 21 Oct 2020, 6:10 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP52-21 ISLAMABAD: October 21 A vendor waiting for customers to sell traditional sweet item on vehicle in Federal Capital. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP52-21 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PESHAWAR: Oct 12 – Laborers busy in loading traditional sweet stuff Gur on a delivery truck at Gur Mandi. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum