ISLAMABAD: October 20  Vendors displaying old footwear to attract the customers at their roadside setup. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP06-20 ISLAMABAD: October 20  Vendors displaying old footwear to attract the customers at their roadside setup. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP06-20

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 20  Vendors displaying old footwear to attract the customers at their roadside setup. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR