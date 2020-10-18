Home Photos Feature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 18 Gypsy children guiding their goats while crossing railway... PhotosFeature Photos ISLAMABAD: October 18 Gypsy children guiding their goats while crossing railway tracks near Golra Station. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh Sun, 18 Oct 2020, 7:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-18 ISLAMABAD: October 18 Gypsy children guiding their goats while crossing railway tracks near Golra Station. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP19-18 Sponsored Ad