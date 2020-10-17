Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 17 – Director Project Kashmir Avenue Apartments (G-13) giving briefing... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 17 – Director Project Kashmir Avenue Apartments (G-13) giving briefing to DG FGE Housing Authority, Waseem Hayat Bajwa on progress of apartments project during his site visit at G-13. APP Sat, 17 Oct 2020, 6:09 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-17 ISLAMABAD: October 17 - Director Project Kashmir Avenue Apartments (G-13) giving briefing to DG FGE Housing Authority, Waseem Hayat Bajwa on progress of apartments project during his site visit at G-13. APP APP10-17 Sponsored Ad